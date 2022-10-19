Carrie Underwood Recalls Losing Respect for Singers Who "Can't Hit the Notes"

Watch : Carrie Underwood & Jimmie Allen Interview Each Other

If Carrie Underwood isn't blown away by your performance, you can keep it.

While speaking about how important singing is to her, the "Before He Cheats" singer recalled how she felt when she would see her favorite artists in concert and they didn't sound like they did on their albums.

"I love to sing, and I've always taken pride in the work I've put in on my vocals. I do want to sound good," she told Rolling Stone in an interview published Oct. 18. "Growing up and going to concerts or seeing my favorite artists on TV, if they didn't sound like they were supposed to sound, it was always so deflating."

Carrie continued, "I'd lose respect for them. Or when I'd go to a concert and hear them drop keys, I was like, 'You can't hit the notes! Why'd you record them if you can't sing them?' That stuff is important to me."

However, there's one singer who has impressed the former American Idol winner—Axl Rose.