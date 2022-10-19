Shonda Rhimes and Luke Newton Examine Colin's Need to “Save Women” Ahead of Bridgerton Season 3

Watch : Netflix's Bridgerton Season 3 Adds "Sexy" New Character

Shonda Rhimes is sounding off on Bridgerton's perennial middle child.

In the behind-the-scenes book Inside Bridgerton, Rhimes, along with her co-executive producer Betsy Beers, share some insight into Colin (Luke Newton)'s personality—and why it's taken so long for him to realize his feelings for best friend Penelope (Nicola Coughlan).

"It is no coincidence that both Simon and Colin are travelers—they are literally and figuratively looking for their place in the world," Beers noted in an excerpt of the book obtained by Entertainment Weekly on Oct. 18. "Colin is a curious person, and I think he feels that his answers are out there somewhere, which is why you sense this pushing and pulling and, ultimately, confusion. He's in a tough spot, being the third son. In a world where you only need an heir and a spare, Colin doesn't know where he fits—and he's constantly looking to transform himself.