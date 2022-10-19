Kourtney Kardashian's Latest Look Is a Perfect Mix of Sexy and Spooky

Kourtney Kardashian continues to prove she's a fashion slayer.
The Kardashians star got into the Halloween spirit by showcasing a sexy-meets-spooky look. Taking to Instagram on Oct. 18, Kourtney slipped into a sheer long-sleeve top from Boohoo that featured black-and-white graphics of sacred hearts, thorned roses and angels.
If anything, the shirt's artwork, which blended into the Poosh founder's skin with its mesh material, resembled Travis Barker's tattoos.
And adding a touch of glam to her gothic-inspired top, the 43-year-old paired the eye-catching piece with a micro-miniskirt that clasped with a silver chain. Latex knee-high boots and a black bra completed her overall look.
And in true Kourtney style, her hair and makeup were effortlessly chic. While her smoky eye brought an edge to her look, she opted for an understated nude lip color and sleek blunt bob.
In addition to displaying her killer fashion sense, the reality TV star revealed her epic Halloween home decór.
While modeling her outfit, Kourtney posed in front of a large round table with skeleton bones, cobwebs and torn-up gauze sprawled all over. Black strings dangled from the ceiling, which only added to the spookiness. Another Instagram image showed two giant skeletons surrounded by rows of pumpkins and guarding an entrance.
It's no surprise Kourtney and Travis are in their element this season. Whether they're twinning in skeleton onesies or Kourtney is wearing a vial of Travis' blood on her neck, the two always go all out this time of year.
However, it will be hard to top last year's festivities as the couple broke the internet with their True Romance costumes. After all, the 1993 film is an all-time favorite of the Blink-182 drummer.
At the time, Kourtney shared a famous quote from the movie, writing on Instagram, "Amid the chaos of that day, when all I could hear was the thunder of gunshots, and all I could smell was the violence in the air, I look back and am amazed that my thoughts were so clear and true, that three words went through my mind endlessly, repeating themselves like a broken record: you're so cool, you're so cool, you're so cool."
With Halloween just a couple of weeks away, it's only a matter of time before the pair reveals their scary-good looks.