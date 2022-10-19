Kourtney Kardashian's Latest Look Is a Perfect Mix of Sexy and Spooky

Watch : Kourtney Kardashian Is Embracing Her "Thicker Body"

Kourtney Kardashian continues to prove she's a fashion slayer.

The Kardashians star got into the Halloween spirit by showcasing a sexy-meets-spooky look. Taking to Instagram on Oct. 18, Kourtney slipped into a sheer long-sleeve top from Boohoo that featured black-and-white graphics of sacred hearts, thorned roses and angels.

If anything, the shirt's artwork, which blended into the Poosh founder's skin with its mesh material, resembled Travis Barker's tattoos.

And adding a touch of glam to her gothic-inspired top, the 43-year-old paired the eye-catching piece with a micro-miniskirt that clasped with a silver chain. Latex knee-high boots and a black bra completed her overall look.

And in true Kourtney style, her hair and makeup were effortlessly chic. While her smoky eye brought an edge to her look, she opted for an understated nude lip color and sleek blunt bob.

In addition to displaying her killer fashion sense, the reality TV star revealed her epic Halloween home decór.