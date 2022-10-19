The Sex Lives of College Girls Season 2 Trailer Teases a Steamy New Semester

It may be winter at Essex College, but the campus has never been hotter.
HBO Max released a steamy new trailer Oct. 19 for season two of The Sex Lives of College Girls, and the footage is sure to raise your temperature. In the teaser, Leighton (Reneé Rapp) reveals she's single and very ready to mingle after splitting from Alicia (Midori Francis) in season one.
"It's my turn to catch up," Leighton tells her roommates Bela (Amrit Kaur) and Whitney (Alyah Chanelle Scott).
When Whitney asks how many women she's currently courting, the latter unabashedly replies, "Like 30."
Do you, girl. Do you.
Bela and Whitney on the other hand? They're exploring their budding campus relationships. Specifically, as Bela is enjoying a dalliance with a "short king," Whitney is struggling to define her romance with Canaan (Christopher Meyer).
And while Kimberly (Pauline Chalamet) seems more focused on trying to earn money for school after losing her scholarship, there is a hunky new resident—played by Mitchell Slaggert—in their dorm for her to drool over. Nico who, right?
Well, that could be because season one heartthrob Gavin Leatherwood, who played Leighton's selfish older brother Nico, announced his departure from the Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble-created series in March 2022. "It was such an incredible experience," he explained at the time. "I think Mindy is brilliant and the cast, everyone's lovely. But with so many amazing opportunities out there, we want to keep spreading our wings and leading ourselves to other projects, so that's the move."
Though Pauline told E! News that she misses her on-screen boyfriend, she teased that "Kimberly is going to be exploring her options."
We hope Mitchell's character is one of these options.
For a taste of the sexiness to come, watch the new trailer for season two, out Nov. 17, above. Keep reading to find everything else we know about the new semester: