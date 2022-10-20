Khloe Kardashian Reveals the Surprising Request If She’s Ever in a Coma

In the latest episode of The Kardashians, Khloe Kardashian shared the one request she has already made if she were to end up in a coma. See what she had to say.

Khloe Kardashian has her wishes nailed down.
 
As the 38-year-old revealed during the latest episode of Hulu's The Kardashians, she and her family have constant chats about the procedures they have in place in case of untimely events. Khloe's revelation was spurred by her visit to mom Kris Jenner, who was in the midst of recovery after undergoing hip surgery.
 
"My family and I, we talk about wills; death," Khloe said in a confessional during the Oct. 20 episode. "We tell each other what our wishes would be, if something terrible were to happen. If I'm in a coma, I'm still getting my nails done once a week, and that's in my will, because people are going to visit me."
 
But that wasn't the only grim confession since, as Kris revealed, she and daughter Kylie Jenner were long overdue to "pick out mausoleums." This little tidbit prompted Khloe to joke about re-thinking about just how many spots there should be on reserve due to their ever-growing family.

"Do you know how many kids we have?" the Good American founder said, referring to Kris' total of 11 grandchildren between Khloe and four of her siblings. "How are we going to—we'll need all of f--king Hidden Hills."

This also allowed Kylie to chime in with a lighthearted suggestion, saying, "Well, I think we need to say, you know, only this many generations are allowed in here." As Kris concluded, "It's like a club. Nope you're not on the list."
 
New episodes of The Kardashians air every Thursday on Hulu.

