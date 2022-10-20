Khloe Kardashian Reveals the Surprising Request If She’s Ever in a Coma

Watch : Hear Kris Jenner's Message to Khloe Kardashian's Doctors

Khloe Kardashian has her wishes nailed down.



As the 38-year-old revealed during the latest episode of Hulu's The Kardashians, she and her family have constant chats about the procedures they have in place in case of untimely events. Khloe's revelation was spurred by her visit to mom Kris Jenner, who was in the midst of recovery after undergoing hip surgery.



"My family and I, we talk about wills; death," Khloe said in a confessional during the Oct. 20 episode. "We tell each other what our wishes would be, if something terrible were to happen. If I'm in a coma, I'm still getting my nails done once a week, and that's in my will, because people are going to visit me."



But that wasn't the only grim confession since, as Kris revealed, she and daughter Kylie Jenner were long overdue to "pick out mausoleums." This little tidbit prompted Khloe to joke about re-thinking about just how many spots there should be on reserve due to their ever-growing family.