Naz Perez Has the Best Reaction to Being Named One of HOLA!'s Top 100 Latina Powerhouses

Naz Perez ended this year's National Hispanic American Heritage Month in the best way possible.
The E! News correspondent was named one of HOLA! USA's 2022 Top 100 Latina Powerhouses, alongside the likes of Christina Aguilera, Camila Cabello, Camila Mendes, Natalie Morales and more Latina women making waves across the entertainment industry. The honor is a meaningful one to the TV host, who shared her appreciation with fans on Instagram.
"Visibility in all areas is so important to me and this is really cool," Perez captioned her post of Oct. 15. "I can't speak for all latinas but I do feel like most of us are born into an environment that sparks within us an unrelenting drive to be the best versions of ourselves and for the world."
She wrapped up her message on a thankful note, writing, "I love being latina and proud to be named alongside some unreal humans! Can't believe it! Thank you Hola!"
When it comes to hosting, the Dominican-American producer and reporter has done it all. She has hosted several Live from E! specials, as well as worked on E!'s True Hollywood Story and more.
But the host—who got her start on The Ellen DeGeneres Show—has also lent her talents elsewhere, having worked on everything from Bachelor Nation shows and working as the Los Angeles Dodgers' in-stadium host, to hosting gigs with T-Mobile, Rotten Tomatoes, Fandango and more media outlets.
In addition to co-hosting the I Don't Get It podcast with Bachelor Nations' Lauren and Ashely Iaconetti, Perez also founded the support group Heart Broken Anonymous™™ to help people dealing with heartbreak heal by sharing their stories with others.
With so many accomplishments already under her belt, there's no telling what Perez will achieve next.
Check out her heartfelt reaction above and see the full list of honorees here.