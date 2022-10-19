Live from E!'s Naz Perez Reacts to Being Named One of HOLA!'s Top 100 Latina Powerhouses

Watch : Naz Perez - 2022 Emmys E! Glambot

Naz Perez ended this year's National Hispanic American Heritage Month in the best way possible.

The TV host was named one of HOLA! USA's 2022 Top 100 Latina Powerhouses, alongside the likes of Christina Aguilera, Camila Cabello, Camila Mendes, Natalie Morales and more Latina women making waves across the entertainment industry. The honor is a meaningful one to Perez, who shared her appreciation with fans on Instagram.

"Visibility in all areas is so important to me and this is really cool," she captioned her post on Oct. 15. "I can't speak for all latinas but I do feel like most of us are born into an environment that sparks within us an unrelenting drive to be the best versions of ourselves and for the world."

Perez wrapped up her message on a thankful note, writing, "I love being latina and proud to be named alongside some unreal humans! Can't believe it! Thank you Hola!"