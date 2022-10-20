Spotlight On Schutz Shoes: Everyone's Buying These 5 Head-Turning Pairs Under $160

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! make a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.
"Confident, bold, and purpose-driven," Schutz Shoes make every outfit a capital-L Look. Since its founding in 1995, the label has strived to redefine the concept of "attainable luxury" with rotating collections of "trend-forward footwear" made for modern living.
From platform pumps to stiletto heels and ballet flats to over-the-knee boots, Schutz has something for every closet. It's not just silhouettes, either: Offered in a head-turning array of fabrics, finishes, and frills, the line has unique pairs to suit any mood and style.
Whether you're looking to amp up your work wardrobe or add sky-high drama to holiday parties, you're sure to fall in love with Schutz Shoes. Your bank account will, too — the pairs below are all available for under $160 each.
Scroll on for just a few of the fab styles from Schutz everyone's shopping for this season.
Schutz Zhara Booties
Smooth, stylish, and and ever-so-bold, this chunky combat boot outfits perfectly with skinny jeans and a sweater, tights and a skirt, and everything else in your closet.
Schutz Ully Low Nappa Leather Sandals
Vibrant yet easygoing, these lovely lime sandals are ideal for warm weather getaways — or adding ankle socks and a denim skirt for an of-the-moment look with a twist.
Schutz Sionne Suede & Vinyl Mules
With a stiletto heel and a unique vinyl strap, the Sionne Mules are virtually made for desk-to-drinks dressing.
Schutz Arissa Nappa Leather Flats
A versatile pair of ballet flats is a closet staple. These feature a square-shaped toe and a tiny bow detail for sweetly subtle charm.
Schutz Darlene Pumps
The Darlene Platform Pump is designed to turn heads. This outfit-elevating (literally!) pair makes every date night, weekend night, or holiday party look a sensation.
Schutz Keefa Sandals
Any way you style them, this platform pair infuses day-to-light outfits with "disco glamour" that's always en vogue.
Schutz Theodora Booties
Crafted with a "soaring heel" and a chic pointed toe, this pair of little black boots is one you'll return to season after season.
