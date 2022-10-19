Emma Watson Addresses Decades-Long Relationship Speculation With Harry Potter Co-Star Tom Felton

Watch : Emma Watson Will Forever Be 100% Self-Partnered

No need for a lumos spell.

Because Emma Watson is shining light on where she really stands with her Harry Potter co-star Tom Felton.

Many fans have shipped the duo ever since they learned of Watson's crush on Felton in the early days of their film franchise, in which she played Hermione Granger and he portrayed Draco Malfoy. While the actors have tried to sum up their tight bond before, Watson provided further insight in the foreword of Felton's new memoir Beyond the Wand: The Magic and Mayhem of Growing Up a Wizard.

"Like Tom, I always struggle to explain to people the nature of our connection and relationship," she wrote. "For more than twenty years now we've loved each other in a special way, and I've lost count of the times that people have said to me, 'You must have drunkenly made out, just once!' 'You must have kissed!' 'There must be something!'"