The Masked Singer: Find Out Which Sex and the City Star and Disco Legend Got Sent Home

For one night only, The Masked Singer arena turned into a Broadway stage.

The Oct. 19 episode of the mystery celebrity singing competition series paid tribute to musical theater legend Andrew Lloyd Webber, who joined the show as a guest panelist for the evening.

The first performance of the night belonged to The Maize, who performed "Heaven on Their Minds" from Jesus Christ Superstar. Dressed as a huge ear of corn, The Maize's clue package included a microphone, a small bird and the Statue of Liberty.

Up next, The Mermaid performed "Any Dream Will Do" from Joseph and the Technicolor Dreamcoat, which was preceded by a clue package featuring two doves, a vinyl record and the revelation that the mystery celeb had once been in a horrible accident. After the performance, it was revealed that one of her songs had been inducted into the Library of Congress.

Finally, Robogirl sang "Bad Cinderella" from Lloyd Webber's upcoming musical of the same name. Her clue package included a surfboard, jars of honey and intel that she's worked with both Missy Elliott and Pharrell Williams.