See Chase Chrisley Pop the Question to Girlfriend Emmy in Growing Up Chrisley Preview

Watch : Chase Chrisley Pops the Question to GF Emmy (Sort of)

Chase Chrisley is ready to take the next step in his relationship with Emmy Medders.

In E! News' sneak peek at Growing Up Chrisley's Oct. 19 episode, the reality star takes his girlfriend out for a date night in Nashville to ask an important question...only it's not the one you might think.

"I kind of feel like everything in my life is kind of just like falling into place, finally," Chase says in a confessional. "I got lucky with Emmy because I definitely do not deserve a woman like her."

While enjoying their meal, Chase begins to set up his big moment by reflecting on his and Emmy's relationship journey. "You and I have been doing so good and growing up," he tells her. "And I feel like it's kind of time for us to move forward, take the next step."

He then pulls a black velvet box from his pocket—but instead of an engagement ring, inside is a silver house key. The surprise sparks joyous laughter from Emmy, who is both excited and annoyed by her boyfriend's proposal.