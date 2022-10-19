Kate Spade 24-Hour Deal: Get a $139 Wristlet for Just $29

If you need additional info before you shop, check out these reviews from shoppers.

Kate Spade Staci Medium L Zip Wristlet Reviews

A shopper said, "I got the black and pink wristlets. They fit my iPhone 13 Pro Max which is HUGE. I love that they have card slots too. Phone and ID is all you really need to carry around. Zip pocket in the back MIGHT be able to hold the smallest car key which is a plus. I'm very happy with these and they go with so many outfits! I can add these to my obnoxious Kate Spade collection!"

Another reviewed, "Got this for my sister for her birthday and she absolutely loved it. Perfect clutch for an evening out."

Someone else shared, "Love this wristlet. I've gotten a ton of compliments and it's the perfect size for an evening out. My iphone slips inside with plenty of room for a key, lipstick and my cards and ID. Nice quality and super cute."

A customer wrote, "Perfect size for my phone, FOB and lipstick!! you will LOVE it! Great quality - looks exquisite!"

A Kate Spade shopper said, "Great little wristlet! Perfect for my phone and a few credit cards. Luckily I can start my car with a digital card, so this works perfect for times when carrying a regular handbag is too cumbersome."

"I actually bought 2, 1 for myself and my daughter both love them, perfect size and amazing quality," someone wrote.

A shopper shared, "It's just the right size for run to the store. Holds $ and keys. Love it."

