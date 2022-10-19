See Pregnant Kaley Cuoco's Tearful Reaction to Selma Blair's Dancing With the Stars Exit

Watch : Kaley Cuoco Shares Adorable "Parents" Pic With Tom Pelphrey

You weren't the only one reaching for the tissues after Selma Blair's emotional exit from Dancing With the Stars.

After the actress bowed out of the competition due to health concerns, Kaley Cuoco shared her tearful reaction to Instagram.

During the Oct. 17 episode, Blair, who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2018, informed her dance partner Sasha Farber that she had received MRI results from her doctors that showed her body was "definitely taking a hit" from the competition—with her citing "intensive bone trauma," inflammation and rips and tears—and that she couldn't continue in the ballroom.

Still, the Cruel Intentions star wanted to have "a last beautiful dance" with Farber, and they performed a waltz to "What the World Needs Now," receiving a standing ovation and 10s from the judges.

After seeing their scores, Cuoco began to cry. So much so that her boyfriend Tom Pelphrey asked what was going on.

"Babe, you're literally weeping," he said in the Oct. 18 video. Cuoco then explained she was moved by the moment.

"Because I can't handle it," she continued through tears. "I love her."

Alongside the video, The Big Bang Theory alum wrote, "Pregnant and @dancingwiththestars I cant. I [heart] you @selmablair!!!"