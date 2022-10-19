Meghan Markle Breaks Silence on Queen Elizabeth II's Death

Watch : Prince William & Kate Middleton Reunite With Prince Harry & Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle is honoring Queen Elizabeth II's legacy.

One month after the royal matriarch passed away at the age of 96, the Duchess of Sussex is sharing how she and husband Prince Harry are mourning her death.

"There's been such an outpouring of love and support," Meghan, who was by Harry's side at the Queen's funeral, told Variety in her Oct. 19 cover story interview. "I'm really grateful that I was able to be with my husband to support him, especially during that time."

"What's so beautiful is to look at the legacy that his grandmother was able to leave on so many fronts," she continued. "Certainly, in terms of female leadership, she is the most shining example of what that looks like. I feel deep gratitude to have been able to spend time with her and get to know her.

While Meghan shared that it's "been a complicated time," after the Queen's death, she noted that Harry "ever the optimist," said that she's now reunited with her late husband, Prince Philip, who passed away in April 2021.