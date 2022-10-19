Why the Cast of One of Us Is Lying Says Season Two Is "Darker" Than Ever

Watch : How One of Us Is Lying's Season 2 Plot Strays Away From Book

Season one of Peacock's One of Us Is Lying centered around a murder mystery. But in season two, the characters must keep a new murder a mystery to everyone else.

The Murder Club—a.k.a. Addy (Annalisa Cochrane), Nate (Cooper van Grootel), Cooper (Chibuikem Uche), Bronwyn (Marianly Tejada) and Janae (Jess McLeod)—successfully solved the murder of classmate Simon (Mark McKenna), but at their own expense.

The real culprit, Jake (Barrett Carnahan), was shot and killed during a fight over evidence proving his guilt, and now, the Bayview High students must suffer the consequences of their actions at the hand of the Simon Says—an anonymous person who threatens to reveal their involvement in Jake's death if they do not obey their twisted wishes.

As for how season two ups the ante of season one? "There's the fact that they are no longer running from something that they're accused of," Uche exclusively told E! News. "They know they have a literal role in someone's actual death."