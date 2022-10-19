A Case for the Dadcore Aesthetic, Plus All the Ways to Shop the Effortless Look Starting at $14

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

When you think of your dad's sense of style, chances are the phrase "style icon" doesn't cross your mind. "Trendy" or "cool" are terms that are probably low on that list, too. That, however, is subject to change by the end of this article— you just might start to look at your dad's seemingly dated joggers, trousers, trainers and other closet staples through a different lens.

Today, I'm using my high school debate team skills to make a case for the dadcore aesthetic. While microtrends come and go as memes, internet witticisms and fleeting TikTok videos, the dadcore phenomenon rather operates as a practical and comfortable fashion revelation than a mere joke. The most pivotal styles often come from the most unexpected places, something that the dadcore aesthetic outwardly attests to. Designers, celebrities and fashion influencers everywhere have breathed new life into the trend that ties back to the unlikely culprit that are the worn New Balance sneakers on your dad's shoe rack.

On the surface, the aesthetic is derived from the seemingly uncomplicated way a dad stereotypically dresses. The aesthetic is comprised of loose-fitted silhouettes, neutral colors and garments that are thought of as outdated. As an extension of the normalcore trend, which basically takes mundane fashion to a hardcore level, dadcore proves that a few items go a long way. Much of the enticement surrounding the trend is that it is inherently off-trend. It stems from the fact that you are supposed to indulge in comfortability and simplicity. The way your dad dresses is effortless, and the trend urges you to adopt that same easygoing mentality. Everyone can do it, whether you're a resident fashionista or more passive with your style choices. This sense of organic inclusivity is part of what makes it so appealing.

Maybe you're privy to the wonders of the dadcore phenomenon, or maybe not. Chances are you've dadcore-d once or twice without even realizing. Regardless of that fact, the aesthetic is here to stay and if you're looking to shop the trend, I've got the intel on how to dress for the ongoing occasion. From all-white Reebok sneakers to oversized leather jackets and tailored trousers, this guide has all the dadcore pieces missing from your life.

Keep scrolling to shop the must-have clothes and accessories of the dadcore look at different price points that will have your dad asking, "Did you take that from my closet?" Take it as a compliment.