Here's Where Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski Stand After Her Date Night With Orazio Rispo

These two are keeping it casual.
Amid relationship buzz between Emily Ratajkowski and Brad Pitt, the model was spotted sharing a smooch with DJ Orazio Rispo on Oct. 14. So, where does Emily now stand with the Bullet Train actor? A source exclusively tells E! News, "They were never exclusive or even really dating."
According to the insider, the pair has met up a few times, but living on opposite coasts factors into their hangouts. "If an opportunity comes that makes sense to see each other, they will," the source notes. "But they are both completely single and seeing different people."
And it's safe to say there is no hard feelings about Emily's latest date night.
"They are on the same page as far as that goes," the source says of Brad and Emily. "They aren't expecting anything from the other."
As for Brad, the insider adds that the Oscar winner is "seeing a few different women right now."
Brad's easygoing approach to dating may not come as a shock to many. After all, a source close to Brad exclusively told E! News in August the 58-year-old has been dating "but in a casual, low key way."
"He enjoys getting out and socializing, but does so very privately," the second insider shared. "He is enjoying people from different walks of life and is inspired."
Brad's involvement in the dating scene comes after he and ex-wife Angelina Jolie went their separate ways in 2016. They share children Maddox, 21, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 16, and 14-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.
Meanwhile, Emily has been getting back out there ever since splitting from Sebastian Bear-McClard. On Sept. 8, the My Body author filed for divorce from the Uncut Gems producer after four years of marriage.
While Emily has not publicly addressed her outings with Brad, the Cruise actress recently confirmed her relationship status in an interview that was published two days before her date with Orazio.
"I'm newly single for basically the first time in my life ever," Emily told Variety, "and I just feel like I'm kind of enjoying the freedom of not being super worried about how I'm being perceived."
E! News has reached out to Emily's rep for comment and has not heard back. E! News also reached out to Brad's rep but did not receive comment.