Teddi Mellencamp Shares “New Plan” in Melanoma Treatment After Doctors Find New Cancerous Moles

Teddi Mellencamp is giving fans an update on her health.

Six days after the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum opened up about her melanoma diagnosis, she shared what's to come next.

"Thanks for all your comments and prayers on what I thought was going to be my melanoma removal today," Teddi wrote on Oct. 18. "Right before I left for NYC they took 2 additional adjacent moles and biopsied them to be safe. While I was away, those results also came back melanoma."

She continued, "Due to so many melanoma's [sic] in one are they are worried to cut in there and try to remove because they aren't sure what they would be cutting into."

Despite this hiccup, she shared that she has a "new plan" for how to tackle her the treatment process.