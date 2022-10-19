Bachelor Nation's Tyler Norris Explains Why He Doesn't Want to Meet His Wife on Instagram

When it comes to Tyler Norris, it's definitely not going down in the DMs.
Tyler, who made his Bachelor in Paradise debut on the Oct. 18 episode, became a fan favorite during Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey's season of The Bachelorette.
After Rachel eventually broke things off with Tyler during a date in his Wildwood, N.J. hometown—we'll never look at boardwalks the same way again—all he had to do was peruse his flooded Instagram DMs folder for some support.
But as it turns out, Tyler wasn't even looking.
"You get a lot of DMs. That's part of being on TV, I guess," Tyler exclusively told E! News. "Honestly, I don't really go through all the DMs and everything. Ultimately, I just want to meet a person in the real world."
Despite his dalliances with attempting to find love on television, Tyler said he's really more of meet-cute guy.
"I'm an old romantic sap," he said. "I watch all the rom coms and I think to myself, ‘You know what, I'm gonna be at a farmers market and meet somebody.'"
Though Tyler admitted he's not actively browsing for local produce on a regular basis, he joked, "I gotta start going every single week."
When it comes to his social media love aversion, Tyler is thinking even further ahead, saying "Do I want my kids in the future to be like, ‘Where did you meet Mom?' and I'd be like, ‘Oh, I DM'd her on Instagram.' No!"
However, according to Tyler, that hasn't always been the case. After all, his entire introduction into Bachelor Nation is thanks to shooting his shot at Rachel in that manner. As he explained, "I DM'd her before I even knew I was going to be on the show."
So, what did Tyler's DM say?
"During the season, it was like the second episode, and I thought she was gorgeous," Tyler said. "I was just like, ‘Hey, if things don't work out with Clayton [Echard] and you ever end up as The Bachelorette, sign me up because I think you're gorgeous.' Two weeks later, I got a call asking if I was interested in the show."
While Tyler calls Rachel "a good friend of mine" and the two have talked since her season ended without an engagement, Tyler insisted they are just that: friends.
As for his new venture onto Bachelor in Paradise, Tyler said he was "a little hesitant saying yes to it originally," but he ultimately went in with an open mind.
"I was just like, ‘Do I want to do this again?'" Tyler recalled. "And I thought to myself, ‘You know what, Rachel, ultimately, is going to meet her person.' I didn't know the end of the show at the time. So I thought to myself, ‘She's going to meet her person, I would like to meet my person,' and get to know somebody who's also been through the same experience. I was just like, ‘Yeah, I'll do that.'"
Find out if Tyler finds what he's looking for when Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on ABC.