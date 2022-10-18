Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s Daughter Ariana Celebrates 21st Birthday With Cake of Her DUI Arrest Mug Shot

Watch : Kim Zolciak's daughter Ariana Sets the Record Straight on Weight Loss

This birthday cake will make you do a double take.

On Oct. 17, Ariana Biermann celebrated her 21st birthday with a cake that featured her mug shot from when she was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol this summer.

As seen in a video shared on sister Brielle Biermann's Instagram Stories, the daughter of The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Kim Zolciak-Biermann posed with her cake before guests sang "Happy Birthday."

"Well," Brielle quipped in the clip, "we're finally 21."

On Aug. 13, Ariana was placed under arrest after being involved in a car crash, per a police report obtained by E! News. At the time, a Forsyth County Sheriff's Office officer said Ariana's breath smelled of alcohol and that she displayed "signs of impairment" during a field sobriety evaluation. In addition, the police report stated that a different officer found "four out of six clues" pointing to intoxication while conducting a horizontal nystagmus test on Ariana.