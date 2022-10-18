Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s Daughter Ariana Celebrates 21st Birthday With Cake of Her DUI Arrest Mug Shot

This birthday cake will make you do a double take.
On Oct. 17, Ariana Biermann celebrated her 21st birthday with a cake that featured her mug shot from when she was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol this summer.
As seen in a video shared on sister Brielle Biermann's Instagram Stories, the daughter of The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Kim Zolciak-Biermann posed with her cake before guests sang "Happy Birthday."
"Well," Brielle quipped in the clip, "we're finally 21."
On Aug. 13, Ariana was placed under arrest after being involved in a car crash, per a police report obtained by E! News. At the time, a Forsyth County Sheriff's Office officer said Ariana's breath smelled of alcohol and that she displayed "signs of impairment" during a field sobriety evaluation. In addition, the police report stated that a different officer found "four out of six clues" pointing to intoxication while conducting a horizontal nystagmus test on Ariana.
Ariana was charged with misdemeanor DUI, misdemeanor improper/erratic lane change and misdemeanor underage alcohol possession/purchase of alcohol, per the report, and was released on bond.
Following the arrest, Ariana denied that she was under the influence of alcohol during the incident but admitted to smoking a THC vape pen the previous night. In an Aug. 13 statement to E! News, her attorney Justin Spizman also said that Ariana denies being impaired by any substance at all.
"When police arrived on scene, the investigating officer immediately initiated an investigation for DUI. Despite Ariana's constant invocation that she was upset and anxious from the minor accident, the officer incorrectly concluded she was impaired by alcohol. That was not the case," the statement read. "She wholly denies these allegations and intends to fight these charges because she is not guilty of them."
Two days later, Spizman issued another statement to E! News, reiterating that Ariana "was not impaired by any substance, including alcohol or marijuana."
"Since she was being cooperative and honest, she admitted to consuming marijuana the day before, meaning over 24 hours prior to her contact with law enforcement," the attorney said. "In addition, the arresting officer, as evidenced by his own police report, charged Ariana with impairment by alcohol. Thus, we appreciate the general public allowing this case to be tried on its merits, and not rhetoric or incorrect conclusions."
