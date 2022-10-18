Here's Who Tony Danza Will Play on And Just like That... Season 2

Watch : Sarah Jessica Parker Plays Coy About And Just Like That Season 2

Hey! It's Che Diaz's...father.

That's right: sitcom legend Tony Danza is joining the cast of And Just Like That... season two, according to Deadline. He'll be playing a fictional dad to Che Diaz (Sara Ramirez) in a pilot starring the stand-up comedian.

HBO Max declined to comment for this story.

This casting isn't so surprising after all: In fact, Che themselves teased it last season. In the season finale, Che, Carrie's (Sarah Jessica Parker) non-binary radio boss who began a passionate affair with Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon) last season, decided to move to Los Angeles for a television show of their own. But while telling Miranda about the opportunity, Che let it slip that Tony may be involved in the project.

"Tony Danza is coming in to read for my father," they say. "He's not Mexican or Irish but he is Tony Danza."

Clearly, the pilot is going swimmingly, just as Che predicted last season.

"The studio is really excited," they said. "They think I'm the new Roseanne, but, you know, the good one from the ‘80s."