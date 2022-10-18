Tearful Dwayne Johnson Reflects on His Message to Rob Delaney After Son's 2018 Death

Watch : Dwayne Johnson Shares Hilarious Story of His Kids' Pranks

Dwayne Johnson got emotional as he spoke to Rob Delaney about the comedian's late son.

During an Oct. 17 appearance on The One Show, Dwayne shared how he felt when he learned about the passing of Rob's son Henry, who died from a brain tumor at the age 2 in 2018. "I have babies at home, all girls: 21, 6 and 4," he said. "That story, hearing that rocked us in our household."

Rob acknowledged Dwayne's sentiments, calling the way the actor reached out to him as "a good template."

"He said Henry's name and said something sweet, and he just did it," Rob added. "It made me feel nice."

At the time of Henry's death, the Red Notice actor sent his condolences to Rob via Twitter as well, saying, "Stay strong my friend. My ohana sends our love and light to you and your ohana."

The two had yet to work together at that point. They went on to co-star in 2019's Hobbs and Shaw.