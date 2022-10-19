Cara Delevingne's Experience at Masturbation Seminar Included Orgasms and a Porn Library

A whole new kind of sex ed.
Cara Delevingne revealed some of the extreme research she participated in while filming her upcoming docuseries Planet Sex, which explores questions about human sexuality.
In an interview at MIPCOM 2022 in Cannes, France, the supermodel described a self-pleasure seminar she attended where she was asked to go beyond her personal boundaries.
"I went into the masturbation seminar thinking it was going to be a classroom and I'd have a notepad," Cara, 30, recalled to a reporter on Oct. 17, per Variety. "Instead, it was a pink, leather gym mat on the floor, with six people going, ‘Well, take your underwear off. This is the lube.'"
She continued, "I didn't realize I was a prude. I think I'm a pretty hip, young, cool, down-with-anything kind of girl but I was like, ‘Sorry what? Sorry, no, absolutely not, I will not do that.' But I kind of did everything I felt comfortable doing."
Despite not having any initial reservations about doing the show, the Only Murders In The Building star admitted the provocative project certainly kept her on her toes.
"I was more like, ‘What are we doing today?' Because every day was completely different," she explained. "I'm used to being a chameleon but this was absurd. One day you're going to get your blood taken while having an orgasm, the next day you're going to a porn library. I was like, ‘Right, okay, screw my head back on.'"
Audiences at MIPCOM were also treated to a 10-minute sneak preview of Planet Sex's first episode, where Cara reportedly described herself as "100 percent queer."
Planet Sex was announced back in August and will premiere on Nov. 28 on Hulu.
"In every episode, she shares her own personal experiences. Uniquely unfiltered and authentic, there's no limit on how far Cara's willing to go to explore what makes us all human," the streamer previously teased. "On this immersive journey, she puts her mind and body on the line in search of answers regarding human sexuality, its joys, mysteries, and constantly changing nature."
In recent years, Cara—who is the co-owner of sex toy company Lora DiCarlo—has become more open about her own journey of sexuality.
"I never really came out," she told British Vogue in July. "It was more that I just decided that I was done with being in the closet, I was done with being ashamed for who I loved and who I was. So, for me, it was just being like love is love and we should be able to love who we want."