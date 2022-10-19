Cara Delevingne's Experience at Masturbation Seminar Included Orgasms and a Porn Library

Watch : Cara Delevingne Explains "Odd" Behavior Around Megan Thee Stallion

A whole new kind of sex ed.

Cara Delevingne revealed some of the extreme research she participated in while filming her upcoming docuseries Planet Sex, which explores questions about human sexuality.

In an interview at MIPCOM 2022 in Cannes, France, the supermodel described a self-pleasure seminar she attended where she was asked to go beyond her personal boundaries.

"I went into the masturbation seminar thinking it was going to be a classroom and I'd have a notepad," Cara, 30, recalled to a reporter on Oct. 17, per Variety. "Instead, it was a pink, leather gym mat on the floor, with six people going, ‘Well, take your underwear off. This is the lube.'"

She continued, "I didn't realize I was a prude. I think I'm a pretty hip, young, cool, down-with-anything kind of girl but I was like, ‘Sorry what? Sorry, no, absolutely not, I will not do that.' But I kind of did everything I felt comfortable doing."

Despite not having any initial reservations about doing the show, the Only Murders In The Building star admitted the provocative project certainly kept her on her toes.