Say Bonjour to the Guest Stars of Emily in Paris Season 3

Watch : "Emily in Paris" Star Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu Talks Sylvia & Emily

There are some new amis headed to Paris.

Netflix announced Emily in Paris' newest cast members for season three, which will include Paul Forman as Nicolas de Leon, who is a prince and an executive at his family's company.

"Nicolas De Leon seems to lead a charmed life," reads the streamer's description. "But while the family name is an endless source of wealth, status, and access, it's accompanied by a crushing pressure to prove himself as more than just a nepotism hire."

And while Emily (Lily Collins) is eager to work with him, an "unexpected personal connection" is what actually brings the two of them together, according to Netflix.

There's also Melia Kreiling guest starring as Sofia Sideris, a Greek artist who has come to Paris to show her work for Camille (Camille Razat). But, in the city of love, the streamer notes that she actually falls into a "passionate affair."