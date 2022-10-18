Exclusive

Emily in Paris’ Lucas Bravo Revealed How He Prepared to Kiss Co-Star Julia Roberts

In an exclusive interview with E! News, Emily in Paris star Lucas Bravo reveals how scared he was to kiss Julia Roberts in their film Ticket to Paradise. Find out how he prepped.

By Daniel Trainor Oct 18, 2022 10:10 PMTags
TVGeorge ClooneyJulia RobertsLily CollinsCelebritiesEmily in Paris
Watch: Lucas Bravo on Prepping for Kiss Scene With Julia Roberts

Lucas in Paris? More like Lucas in Paradise.

Lucas Bravo is no stranger to being the object of desire—we've all seen him in Emily in Paris—but his role in Ticket to Paradise brought about a task that would make any heartthrob sweat: kissing Julia Roberts.

Ahead of filming the moment, "I couldn't really sleep," the 34-year-old exclusively told E! News. "I surely used a lot of mints and Listerine for the scene. You don't want to mess this one up."

Luckily, Julia created a "safe environment" and was a very gracious partner, he revealed: "She really made it very comfortable for me. She broke the ice."

In the movie, Julia plays Georgia, who travels to Bali alongside ex-husband David (George Clooney) after their daughter Lily (Kaitlyn Dever) plans to marry a man she just met. 

Since his breakout role on Emily in Paris, the movie marks Lucas' second foray onto the big screen, after July's Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris.

photos
Emily in Paris Season 3

And yes, he'll return to Paris once again come December when the latest installment of Emily in Paris drops on Netflix.

While Lucas played coy about what to expect from season three, we do know he'll be joined by two new co-stars

On Oct. 18, Netflix announced that Paul Forman is joining the cast as Nicolas de Leon, who, according to the streamer, has an "unexpected personal connection" with Emily (Lily Collins).

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

In addition, Melia Kreiling will guest star as Sofia Sideris, a Greek artist who has come to Paris to show her work for Camille (Camille Razat). 

In the City of Light, let's hope it's the more the merrier. 

Until then, check out Lucas alongside Julia and George in Ticket to Paradise, in theaters Oct. 21.

Trending Stories

1

Billy Ray Cyrus Seemingly Confirms Engagement to Firerose

2

Jana Kramer Says Mike Caussin Cheated on Her With More Than 13 Women

3

Here's Why Selma Blair Is Leaving Dancing With the Stars

Get the drama behind the scenes. Sign up for TV Scoop!

Trending Stories

1

Billy Ray Cyrus Seemingly Confirms Engagement to Firerose

2

Jana Kramer Says Mike Caussin Cheated on Her With More Than 13 Women

3

Here's Why Selma Blair Is Leaving Dancing With the Stars

4

Former NFL Player Antonio Dennard Dead at 32

5

Kristin Smart Murder Case: Paul Flores Found Guilty