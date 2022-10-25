How Bobbi Brown Redefined the Beauty Industry by Making Her Own Rules

Watch : Celebrity Beauty Brands: Rihanna, Selena Gomez & More

Welcome to E!'s Tales From the Top, our series on women who are leaders in their fields and masters of their craft. Spanning industries and experiences, these powerhouse women answer all the questions you've ever had about how they got to where they are today—and what they overcame to get there. Read along as they bring their resumés to life.

When it comes to being a trendsetter, Bobbi Brown has left her beauty mark.

Because long before TikTok popularized the "no-makeup makeup" trend, the world-famous makeup artist led that particular revolution in the early '90s. At the time, thick layers of foundation, overdrawn lips and frosted shadows were all the rage. However, Bobbi set out to make women look and feel like themselves, using makeup to enhance their features instead of masking them.

And while the 65-year-old's concept was simple, she created a new movement.

"I'm not necessarily a rebel and a rule-breaker," she told E! News, "but I'm someone that makes up my own rules."