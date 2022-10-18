Taylor Swift's Midnights Collabs Include Joe Alwyn and Zoë Kravitz

The credits for Taylor Swift's upcoming album Midnights has been released. Here’s how Joe Alwyn and Zoë Kravitz are involved.

By Daisy Maldonado Oct 18, 2022 8:30 PMTags
MusicTaylor SwiftZoë KravitzCelebritiesJoe Alwyn
Watch: Taylor Swift & Joe Alwyn Have New Song on Midnights: DETAILS

We're ready to live in a midnight mayhem. 

Taylor Swift's upcoming 10th studio album Midnights is just around the corner and ahead of its Oct. 21 release, the full list of the Grammy winner's collaborators have been revealed—including a few surprising names. Joining Taylor's frequent collaborator Jack Antonoff and the previously announced Lana Del Rey, are none other than Zoë Kravitz and Joe Alwyn.

The Batman actress has co-writer credits on two tracks from the upcoming album: "Lavender Haze" and "Karma."

As for Taylor's boyfriend of six years? Joe appears under the credits under his pseudonym William Bowery and is credited as co-writing "Sweet Nothing" with Swift.

Swifties will know that this isn't the first time Joe has written songs with Taylor, previously using the name for his collaborations on the "All Too Well" singer's 2020 albums Folklore and Evermore—which included "exile," "betty" and "champagne problems."

photos
13 Theories About Taylor Swift's Midnights

It's clear Taylor's relationship with the Conversations with Friends actor has both influenced the making and inspiration behind her upcoming songs. 

Earlier this month, the singer shared how facing public scrutiny while in a relationship provided the basis for her song "Lavender Haze."

"I happened upon the phrase lavender haze when I was watching Mad Men," Taylor explained in the Oct. 7 clip. "And I looked it up—because I thought it sounded cool—and it turns out that it's a common phrase used in the ‘50s where they would just describe being in love."

She added, "Like, if you were in the lavender haze, then that meant you were in that all-encompassing love glow. And I thought that was really beautiful."

Trending Stories

1

Jana Kramer Says Mike Caussin Cheated on Her With More Than 13 Women

2

Kristin Smart Murder Case: Paul Flores Found Guilty

3

Here's Why Selma Blair Is Leaving Dancing With the Stars

She went on to share how being in the public eye can lead to unique hardships with your significant other.

"I guess, theoretically, when you're in the lavender haze, you'll do anything to stay there and not let people bring you down off that cloud," Taylor noted. "And I think a lot of people have to deal with this now, not just like 'public figures,' because we live in the era of social media. And if the world finds out that you're in love with somebody, they're going to weigh in on it."

She continued, "Like my relationship for six years, we've had to dodge weird rumors, tabloid stuff and we just ignore it. And so this song is sort of about the act of ignoring that stuff to protect the real stuff."

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Jana Kramer Says Mike Caussin Cheated on Her With More Than 13 Women

2

Kristin Smart Murder Case: Paul Flores Found Guilty

3

Here's Why Selma Blair Is Leaving Dancing With the Stars

4

Billy Ray Cyrus Seemingly Confirms Engagement to Firerose

5

Jason Sudeikis & Olivia Wilde Respond to Former Nanny's Allegations