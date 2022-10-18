Taylor Swift's Midnights Collabs Include Joe Alwyn and Zoë Kravitz

Watch : Taylor Swift & Joe Alwyn Have New Song on Midnights: DETAILS

We're ready to live in a midnight mayhem.

Taylor Swift's upcoming 10th studio album Midnights is just around the corner and ahead of its Oct. 21 release, the full list of the Grammy winner's collaborators have been revealed—including a few surprising names. Joining Taylor's frequent collaborator Jack Antonoff and the previously announced Lana Del Rey, are none other than Zoë Kravitz and Joe Alwyn.

The Batman actress has co-writer credits on two tracks from the upcoming album: "Lavender Haze" and "Karma."

As for Taylor's boyfriend of six years? Joe appears under the credits under his pseudonym William Bowery and is credited as co-writing "Sweet Nothing" with Swift.

Swifties will know that this isn't the first time Joe has written songs with Taylor, previously using the name for his collaborations on the "All Too Well" singer's 2020 albums Folklore and Evermore—which included "exile," "betty" and "champagne problems."