Taylor Swift's Midnights Collabs Include Joe Alwyn and Zoë Kravitz

We're ready to live in a midnight mayhem.
Taylor Swift's upcoming 10th studio album Midnights is just around the corner and ahead of its Oct. 21 release, the full list of the Grammy winner's collaborators have been revealed—including a few surprising names. Joining Taylor's frequent collaborator Jack Antonoff and the previously announced Lana Del Rey, are none other than Zoë Kravitz and Joe Alwyn.
The Batman actress has co-writer credits on two tracks from the upcoming album: "Lavender Haze" and "Karma."
As for Taylor's boyfriend of six years? Joe appears under the credits under his pseudonym William Bowery and is credited as co-writing "Sweet Nothing" with Swift.
Swifties will know that this isn't the first time Joe has written songs with Taylor, previously using the name for his collaborations on the "All Too Well" singer's 2020 albums Folklore and Evermore—which included "exile," "betty" and "champagne problems."
It's clear Taylor's relationship with the Conversations with Friends actor has both influenced the making and inspiration behind her upcoming songs.
Earlier this month, the singer shared how facing public scrutiny while in a relationship provided the basis for her song "Lavender Haze."
"I happened upon the phrase lavender haze when I was watching Mad Men," Taylor explained in the Oct. 7 clip. "And I looked it up—because I thought it sounded cool—and it turns out that it's a common phrase used in the ‘50s where they would just describe being in love."
She added, "Like, if you were in the lavender haze, then that meant you were in that all-encompassing love glow. And I thought that was really beautiful."
She went on to share how being in the public eye can lead to unique hardships with your significant other.
"I guess, theoretically, when you're in the lavender haze, you'll do anything to stay there and not let people bring you down off that cloud," Taylor noted. "And I think a lot of people have to deal with this now, not just like 'public figures,' because we live in the era of social media. And if the world finds out that you're in love with somebody, they're going to weigh in on it."
She continued, "Like my relationship for six years, we've had to dodge weird rumors, tabloid stuff and we just ignore it. And so this song is sort of about the act of ignoring that stuff to protect the real stuff."