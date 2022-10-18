Why Tom Brady Ignores Social Media Commentary

You'll want to huddle up for Tom Brady's advice.
Amid rumors he and wife Gisele Bundchen are headed for divorce, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback explained his approach to social media.
"I think the point is everyone should just be authentic to who they are," the six-time Super Bowl champ said on the Oct. 17 episode of the Sirius XM podcast Let's Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray. "You know, some people approach it in different ways and it just has to work for them as part of your personality. So I definitely say things, you know, in the moment with me, my style is to just ignore as much as possible."
After all, his followers—and his haters—don't always see every side to the story. "Most of the people in the conversation don't have a full idea of what's really going on," Brady continued. "Certainly in football it's a challenge because you know, there's so many little nuances and details to a very intricate sport in terms of strategy and what you're trying to accomplish. No one really outside of what the group is can really help us anyway."
Indeed, the dad of three—he shares Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9, with Bundchen and also has Jack, 15, with ex Bridget Moynahan—has been open about shutting out the noise, on and off the field.
"We're not robots," Brady shared on the Oct. 10 episode of his Sirius XM podcast. "You wake up every day trying to do the best you can do, understanding that life has its stresses and to deal with them with a great support system and understanding and having some introspective in your life where you can look at yourself and say, 'Where do I need to commit my time and energy to? And how can I lessen some of the stress and lessen the burden on me so that I can be good for people around me?'"
Life, he suggests, is a roller coaster—and you have to learn to roll with where it takes you.
"There was a lot of things that I was going through at 20," the 45-year-old said. "There was a lot of things I was going through in my 30s. There's things I'm going through in my 40s. And it's life. And you learn to grow up and you learn to deal with life. And that's what we're all trying to do. We're trying to do it the best way we can."