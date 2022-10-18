Why Tom Brady Ignores Social Media Commentary

Watch : Tom Brady Steps Out Without Wedding Ring

You'll want to huddle up for Tom Brady's advice.

Amid rumors he and wife Gisele Bundchen are headed for divorce, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback explained his approach to social media.

"I think the point is everyone should just be authentic to who they are," the six-time Super Bowl champ said on the Oct. 17 episode of the Sirius XM podcast Let's Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray. "You know, some people approach it in different ways and it just has to work for them as part of your personality. So I definitely say things, you know, in the moment with me, my style is to just ignore as much as possible."

After all, his followers—and his haters—don't always see every side to the story. "Most of the people in the conversation don't have a full idea of what's really going on," Brady continued. "Certainly in football it's a challenge because you know, there's so many little nuances and details to a very intricate sport in terms of strategy and what you're trying to accomplish. No one really outside of what the group is can really help us anyway."