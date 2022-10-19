The Kardashians Sneak Peek: Kendall Jenner Explains Why People Call Her "Grandma Kenny"

Everybody needs a night in every once in a while—even A-list celebrities.
In an exclusive sneak peek of the Oct. 20 episode of Hulu's The Kardashians, Kendall Jenner is supposed to be getting ready for a night out on the town, but she's not feeling it.
Dressed in a hotel robe and with curlers in her hair, she says, "I'm ready to go home. I'm forcing myself to stay here right now for dinner. I just want to get in my bed and get cozy."
The 26-year-old supermodel has no qualms about her reclusive tendencies—in fact, she's become known for them.
"I'm a full-on grandmother," Kendall admits. "Everyone calls me Grandma Kenny. It's a thing and I'm not ashamed of it."
Hit up Kendall for the Werther's and prune juice!
As she fights an early bedtime, Kendall gets a FaceTime call from sister Kylie Jenner, who says, "[4-year-old daughter] Stormi is sleeping next to me. What are you doing?"
"About to go to dinner and then I'm just gonna go home," Kendall says. "I'm not even going to stay."
Kylie's concerns are placed elsewhere, however.
"Is this your hair look?" she jokingly asks, prompting Kendall to quip, "Yeah, I'm going out like this."
The 818 Tequila founder added, "I thought it was the vibe."
Kylie, 25, then insists that if she were around, she'd be able to get Grandma Kenny excited about a night out. She tells her sister, "You know if I was there I'd be turning the party up."
"I know, I probably wouldn't be going home if you were here," Kendall agrees, "so thank you for staying home."
All jokes aside, Kendall reveals that she really does crave more of a chill lifestyle over a 24/7 party—but there's still room for both.
In confessional, Kendall holds both hands up on either side of her and says, "If this is introvert and this is extrovert, I'm probably like here," as she moves her hand over to the introvert side, but leaves a bit of space, indicating she still has a bit of extrovert in her.
When a producer asks Kendall which of her sisters is the biggest extrovert, she doesn't hesitate in answering. "Kim [Kardashian]," she says. "For sure Kim."
Every family has one.
New episodes of The Kardashians drop Thursdays on Hulu.