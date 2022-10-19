The Kardashians Sneak Peek: Kendall Jenner Explains Why People Call Her "Grandma Kenny"

Watch : Kendall Jenner Jokes She Feels "Like a Grandma" - EXCLUSIVE

Everybody needs a night in every once in a while—even A-list celebrities.

In an exclusive sneak peek of the Oct. 20 episode of Hulu's The Kardashians, Kendall Jenner is supposed to be getting ready for a night out on the town, but she's not feeling it.

Dressed in a hotel robe and with curlers in her hair, she says, "I'm ready to go home. I'm forcing myself to stay here right now for dinner. I just want to get in my bed and get cozy."

The 26-year-old supermodel has no qualms about her reclusive tendencies—in fact, she's become known for them.

"I'm a full-on grandmother," Kendall admits. "Everyone calls me Grandma Kenny. It's a thing and I'm not ashamed of it."

Hit up Kendall for the Werther's and prune juice!

As she fights an early bedtime, Kendall gets a FaceTime call from sister Kylie Jenner, who says, "[4-year-old daughter] Stormi is sleeping next to me. What are you doing?"