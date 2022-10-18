Behati Prinsloo Shares New Glimpse Into Pregnancy Journey Ahead of Baby No. 3's Arrival

Behati Prinsloo is bumpin' right along.
The former Victoria's Secret model—who is currently expecting her third child with husband Adam Levine—shared a new glimpse at her growing baby bump in a photo shared to her Instagram Stories on Oct. 18. The picture is among the first Behati has shared to social media in the weeks after her husband issued a statement denying he had a yearlong affair.
In late September, the Maroon 5 frontman—who shares kids, Dusty, 5, and Gio, 4, with Behati—apologized to his wife publicly, noting in his statement that although he "did not have an affair" with Instagram model Sumner Stroh, the singer "nevertheless, crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life." In the weeks since, Adam and Behati have stepped for numerous outings together as a united front, including a recent beach day.
Although the model hasn't spoken out about the scandal publicly, a source told E! News that she is focused on simply moving forward.
"Behati is upset but she does believe him that there was no physical affair," the insider shared in late September. "They have been together this entire time. She feels they are happily married and is shocked to find out what was going on behind her back."
The source also noted that while there are "no excuses for his inappropriate behavior," the Voice alum maintains "it was nothing physical."
"He's disappointed in himself and upset that he has hurt his family like this," the insider added. "It's a wake-up call and has made him realize that he has a lot to work on."