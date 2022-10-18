Bella Hadid Glimmers in Gold Plunging Dress at Golden Heart Awards

Bella Hadid's latest look was as good as gold—quite literally.
The supermodel shined bright in a glitzy and glamorous ensemble at the Golden Heart Awards on Oct. 16, where she turned heads in a sexy gold dress that was pulled straight from the Michael Kors spring/summer 2023 runway.
While Bella's sequined design featured a simple silhouette, the ab-baring neckline and medallion-shaped detail in the front brought the wow factor. She accessorized the dazzling look with lace-up sandal heels and diamond-adorned drop earrings.
As for her glam? She took the less is more approach, opting for a slicked-back bun with a deep side part and barely-there makeup courtesy of Charlotte Tilbury. The attention, it seemed, was meant for the sparkly number.
During the event at New York City's The Glasshouse, the 26-year-old posed for photos with mom Yolanda Hadid, who also dressed to impress in a khaki-colored bodysuit paired with a matching trench coat, belt and pointed heels.
Over the years, Bella has proven she's a fashion chameleon.
In fact, her regal look at the Golden Heart Awards was the complete opposite of her rocker-chic style during her 26th birthday celebration on Oct. 9. For the festivities, she wore a black motorcycle jacket with a risqué lace dress that left little to the imagination.
A few weeks before her birthday, she left style devotees in awe after she bared her body for the Coperni Paris Fashion Week runway on Sept. 30.
Bella posed on the catwalk while three technicians spray-painted a white layer of latex onto her skin, creating a gown right before the audience's eyes. As if witnessing a magic trick, a dreamy off-the-shoulder slip dress appeared on the star's body.
And once the history-making design was complete, Bella seductively traipsed down the runway for all to see.
"Thank you @bellahadid for this magical moment that will stay engraved in our minds and hearts forever," the brand shared on Instagram on Oct. 1. "Thank you for your trust, love and the most mind blowing performance. We are so proud of what we created all together. None of this would have been possible without Manel Torres and his talent."
Coperni added, "When fashion meets technology."