Bella Hadid Glimmers in Gold Plunging Dress at Golden Heart Awards

Bella Hadid's latest look was as good as gold—quite literally.

The supermodel shined bright in a glitzy and glamorous ensemble at the Golden Heart Awards on Oct. 16, where she turned heads in a sexy gold dress that was pulled straight from the Michael Kors spring/summer 2023 runway.

While Bella's sequined design featured a simple silhouette, the ab-baring neckline and medallion-shaped detail in the front brought the wow factor. She accessorized the dazzling look with lace-up sandal heels and diamond-adorned drop earrings.

As for her glam? She took the less is more approach, opting for a slicked-back bun with a deep side part and barely-there makeup courtesy of Charlotte Tilbury. The attention, it seemed, was meant for the sparkly number.

During the event at New York City's The Glasshouse, the 26-year-old posed for photos with mom Yolanda Hadid, who also dressed to impress in a khaki-colored bodysuit paired with a matching trench coat, belt and pointed heels.