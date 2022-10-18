Wendy Williams "Home and Healing" After Entering Wellness Facility

Watch : Wendy Williams' Abrupt Daytime TV Exit: NEW Details Revealed

Wendy Willams is home after a two month stay at a wellness facility.

The former talk show host is "home and healing," according to her publicist Shawn Zanotti after checking into the wellness facility back in August 2022. In a statement to E! News, Shawn shared, "Wendy is excited about the road ahead and looking forward to releasing her many projects. She wants to say, 'thank you to my fans for your love, support and many prayers, I am back and better than ever.'"

The publicist noted in the Sept. 14 statement to E! News that Wendy's comeback was in the works, as she was "taking some time to focus on her health and wellness."

The update comes a little more than a year after Wendy announced in a Sept. 2021 Instagram post that she was dealing with "ongoing medical issues" and would be taking a leave of absence from The Wendy Williams Show.