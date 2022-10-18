Real Housewives of New York City Newbie Sai De Silva Teases "New and Refreshing" Season 14

Watch : Sai De Silva REACTS to Being Part of New RHONY Cast

Bravo has a new lineup of NYC Housewives.

Two days after the rebooted season 14 cast of The Real Housewives of New York City was officially announced at BravoCon 2022, newcomer Sai De Silva gave a tease about what fans will see from her and her co-stars Ubah Hassan, Erin Dana Lichy, Jenna Lyons, Lizzy Savetsky, Jessel Taank and Brynn Whitfield.

"We are all extremely professional," she exclusively told E! News at the 2022 God's Love We Deliver 16th Annual Golden Heart Awards on Oct. 18. "We all do our own thing. We all work, which is very nice. We are very positive and uplifting."

But as positive and uplifting as the women try to be, they will not be able to escape the drama that comes with being on a Bravo reality series. "You'll get a few eye rolls every now and then, I'm sure," she continued. "But this is definitely going to be something new and refreshing."