Exclusive

Real Housewives of New York City Newbie Sai De Silva Teases "New and Refreshing" Season 14

Following The Real Housewives of New York City's season 14 cast announcement at BravoCon 2022, newcomer Said De Silva gave a tease of what's in store for the revamped Bravo season.

By Paige Strout Oct 18, 2022 7:34 PMTags
TVReality TVExclusivesThe Real Housewives Of New York CityReal HousewivesBravoCelebritiesEntertainmentNBCU
Watch: Sai De Silva REACTS to Being Part of New RHONY Cast

Bravo has a new lineup of NYC Housewives.

Two days after the rebooted season 14 cast of The Real Housewives of New York City was officially announced at BravoCon 2022, newcomer Sai De Silva gave a tease about what fans will see from her and her co-stars Ubah Hassan, Erin Dana Lichy, Jenna Lyons, Lizzy Savetsky, Jessel Taank and Brynn Whitfield.

"We are all extremely professional," she exclusively told E! News at the 2022 God's Love We Deliver 16th Annual Golden Heart Awards on Oct. 18. "We all do our own thing. We all work, which is very nice. We are very positive and uplifting."

But as positive and uplifting as the women try to be, they will not be able to escape the drama that comes with being on a Bravo reality series. "You'll get a few eye rolls every now and then, I'm sure," she continued. "But this is definitely going to be something new and refreshing."

photos
The Official Ranking of The Real Housewives

As for how the cast came to be? It was simple. Bravo "got to know who our friends were and things like that," she shared, "and that's all that happened."

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Following the casting announcement at BravoCon, the group got to interact with fans for the first time, something Sai confessed she was "not prepared for."

"They're very blunt and honest, I have to say," she stated. "When they don't like something, they don't like something. I gotta respect that. I mean, hey, it's you who are watching at the end of the day. We do this for you."

For more highlights from BravoCon, keep scrolling.

Catch up on past seasons of The Real Housewives of New York City streaming now on Peacock.

(E!, Bravo and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Trending Stories

1

Jana Kramer Says Mike Caussin Cheated on Her With More Than 13 Women

2

Here's Why Selma Blair Is Leaving Dancing With the Stars

3

Kristin Smart Murder Case: Paul Flores Found Guilty

Instagram / Andy Cohen
Andy Cohen & Lucy

"Bring your Daughter to #BravoCon Day!" Andy posted on Instagram.

Soul Brother/Soul B Photos/Shutterstock
Eva Marcille & Dr. Nikki Bell

The duo are seen at Eva Marcille's Bravocon Post Dinner Party presented by Theelipdoctor at Brooklyn Chophouse Times Square.

 

Bravo
Southern Charm Cast
Heidi Gutman/Bravo
Sonja Morgan & Luann de Lesseps
Stephanie Diani/Bravo
Amanda Batula & Carl Radke
Scott Gries/Bravo
Lala Kent
Monica Schipper/Bravo
Arianna Madix, Mya Allen, Madison LeCroy, Lala Kent, Daisy Kelliher, Leva Bonaparte & Jerry O'Connell
Heidi Gutman/Bravo
Dorit Kemsley & Kyle Richards
Cindy Ord/Bravo
Robyn Dixon
Todd Williamson/Bravo
John Arthur Hill, Rachel Lindsay, Amy Phillips, Luann de Lesseps, Jackie Hoffman, Michael Rapaport, Susan Lucci, Arden Myrin & Brad Goreski
Cindy Ord/Bravo
Ashley Darby
Scott Gries/Bravo
Tom Sandoval
Todd Williamson/Bravo
Rachel Lindsay & Amy Phillips
Scott Gries/Bravo
Raquel Leviss, Scheana Shay, James Kennedy, Katie Maloney & Lanae Brody
Scott Gries/Bravo
James Kennedy
Todd Williamson/Bravo
Kyle Richards
Todd Williamson/Bravo
Joe Benigno, Andrea Denver, Evan Goldschneider & Joe Gorga
Todd Williamson/Bravo
Madison LeCroy & Jerry O'Connell
Charles Sykes/Bravo
Raquel Leviss, Aesha Scott & Ciara Miller
Cindy Ord/Bravo
Gizelle Bryant
Charles Sykes/Bravo
Carl Radke, Mercedes "MJ" Javid & Anila Sajja
Bryan Bedder/Bravo
Brandi Glanville
Cindy Ord/Bravo
Karen Huger
Heidi Gutman/Bravo
Lesa Milan & Chanel Ayan
Cindy Ord/Bravo
Whitney Rose
Bravo
Dr. Heavenly Kimes, Dr. Jackie Walters, Anila Sajja & Dr. Contessa Metcalfe
Cindy Ord/Bravo
Dr. Nicole Martin
Cindy Ord/Bravo
Katie Maloney
Bravo
Kathryn Dennis, Taylor Ann Green, Marcie Hobbs, Venita Aspen, Madison LeCroy, Naomi Olindo, Olivia Flowers & Austen Kroll
Cindy Ord/Bravo
Marysol Patton
photos
View More Photos From BravoCon 2022: See Every Star
Peacock is live now! Check out NBCU's streaming service here.

Trending Stories

1

Jana Kramer Says Mike Caussin Cheated on Her With More Than 13 Women

2

Kristin Smart Murder Case: Paul Flores Found Guilty

3

Here's Why Selma Blair Is Leaving Dancing With the Stars

4

Billy Ray Cyrus Seemingly Confirms Engagement to Firerose

5

Jason Sudeikis & Olivia Wilde Respond to Former Nanny's Allegations