Good American Sitewide Sale: Shop Jeans, Bodysuits, Dresses, Blazers & More Chic Looks for as Low as $21

Good American has so many can't-miss deals on apparel, loungewear, shoes and more for its limited time sitewide anniversary sale, and things are selling out fast.

Good American is our go-to for all things denim, bodysuits, dresses and more, which is why we're not missing their sitewide anniversary sale.

This Good American sale has some seriously good pieces, as expected. Whether you're looking to add some new denim to your wardrobe or discover your new favorite ultra-flattering bodysuit, you should get to searching through the Good American site right now. All you have to do is use code GA20 at checkout to unlock your 20% off deal.

Because there are simply so many must-have pieces, we've narrowed down some of our faves in the roundup below. Get to shopping!

Good Touch Turtleneck Body

Good American has all the bodysuits that will have you feeling confident, comfortable and snatched no matter what they're paired with. This Good Touch Turtleneck Body can be worn with leather pants and heels for an elevated outfit or used as a base for some fall-inspired layering. 

$90
$72
Good American

Good Skate

These Good American skater jeans are the perfect laid-back and oversized pair that you need in your closet. The wide-leg cut is trendy and comfortable, and can be paired with a plain baby tee, button-down shirt and just about anything else. 

$149
$119
Good American

Good '90s

'90s inspired jeans have already established their comeback long ago, but the trend is still going strong. Get these Good '90s jeans for under $50 and pair with a chunky knit sweater and sneakers to complete the '90s vibe.

$99
$47
Good American

Good Classic Coated Jeans

I love a good coated pant, especially when they manage to both look snatched and feel comfortable. These Good American Good Classic Coated Jeans check both those boxes. This elevated take on denim can be worn out and about with your favorite pair of pumps and any of Good American's bodysuits.

$170
$136
Good American

The Feel Good Long Sleeve Body

This bodysuit is extremely versatile. Not only is it soft and cozy enough to be worn as loungewear, but the flattering ribbed material of the bodysuit can also be dressed up and paired with some trousers or jeans. It's currently on sale for $76, and will certainly become a staple in your fall wardrobe.

$95
$76
Good American

Cinder-F*cking-Rella Jeweled Mule

There are so many pumps on sale on Good American right now, like these jeweled mules that will have you feeling like Cinderella. The black pumps have a pretty silhouette that is sure to add an elegant, shimmering touch to any outfit.

$195
$156
Good American

Essential Bike Short

Bike shorts are part of the It Girl uniform, and you can snatch these Essential Bike Shorts for $21 instead of the usual $45 price tag. Pair with a neutral hoodie and your favorite sneakers for a casual streetwear vibe, or simply lounge in them around the house. These bike shorts can seriously do no wrong.

$45
$21
Good American

Good Skate Trouser

These trousers are selling out fast. Whether it's the perfect brown shade, relaxed fit, clean hem or all of the above that is the culprit of its popularity, no one can be so sure. Get your hands on the trousers now for just $47.

$99
$47
Good American

Boyfriend Hoodie

No boyfriend? No problem. You don't need a man to steal hoodies from with Good American's Boyfriend Hoodie that comes in so many colors and is currently on sale for $71. These hoodies are probably way cuter and far more comfortable than any boyfriend's hoodie would be, anyways.

$89
$71
Good American

Good Boy Twist Slit 32

If you love a slit in your skirts or dresses, you'll probably love them on jeans, too. These twist slit jeans are sophisticated and edgy. Pair with some pumps and a satin shirt for a casual work fit, or with sneakers and an oversized t-shirt for something a bit more casual. The possibilities are endless here, but hurry, because sizes are selling out fast.

$155
$74
Good American

Woven Blazer 2.0

I've been on the hunt for the perfect oversized blazer for a minute now, and this woven blazer currently on sale at Good American might just be the one. It's perfectly edgy with its oversized fit but also timeless with its structured collar and smooth finish. 

$169
$135
Good American

Weightless Good '90s

For an even more laid-back and relaxed fit of the Good '90s, check out the Weightless Good '90s. Its moniker sums up the pair perfectly— they're comfortable, loose-fitting, practical and currently on sale with code GA20.

$140
$112
Good American

Maternity Belted Body Dress

Good American is also looking out for its soon-to-be moms with its maternity apparel. You can get this ultra-soft belted body dress to dress up comfortably without skimping out on style. It's currently on sale for just under $80.

$99
$79
Good American

Always Fits Plissé Shirt

Behold, the classic button-down shirt, but totally elevated. This Always Fits Plissé Shirt comes in three different colors and a super playful textured material. The oversized look of the shirt is refined with its pleated fabric. Pair the top with the matching pants or leather pants for a day-to-night transitional look.

$130
$104
Good American

High Shine Compression Biker Catsuit

If you're a fan of the biker short trend, you'll love a biker catsuit, like this one that is currently on sale for under $100. Pair with an oversized jacket, slouch socks and some dad sneakers for a casual but trendy streetwear fit or simply lounge around in this biker catsuit.

$120
$96
Good American

Good Touch Long Sleeve Maxi

Bodycon dresses are a super easy base for an evening outfit. You can dress this Good Touch Long Sleeve Maxi up with heeled boots and an oversized brown coat for a cute monochromatic look. If you're not in the mood to get dolled up, pair this maxi dress with some loafers and simple accessories, instead.

$130
$104
Good American

If you're looking to do some more shopping, take some advice from the famed Radio City Rockettes and shop the products they can't live without.

Sign up for E! Insider Shop to get updates on the biggest sales and must-have products!

