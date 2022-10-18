Tia Mowry's Ex Cory Hardrict Shares He “Loves His Wife” Amid Divorce

There's nothing but love between Cory Hardrict and Tia Mowy as they navigate their divorce.
On a recent Instagram Live reshared by The Shade Room on Oct. 18, the actor updated followers on how he and his family have been managing in the weeks since the Sister, Sister star announced the couple's split.
"It's love, ya'll. I love ya'll for real," Cory said Oct. 17. "I love my beautiful family. I love my kids. I love my wife. I love all you guys. Just know that it's all love."
Tia announced that she and Cory were breaking up after 14 years of marriage in an Oct. 4 Instagram post, saying the decision to separate was not "easy and not without sadness."
"We will maintain a friendship as we co-parent our beautiful children," the 44-year-old continued. "I am grateful for all the happy times we had together and want to thank my friends, family and fans for your love and support as we start this new chapter moving forward in our lives."
In divorce papers filed on Oct. 3 that were obtained by E! News, Tia cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for separation. She also requested for legal and physical joint custody of their children son Cree, 11, and daughter Cairo, 4. The Twitches alum also asked to terminate the court's ability to award spousal support, citing a premarital agreement.
Since sharing the news, the former couple—who tied the knot in 2008—has shown a united front on Instagram. A week after filing for divorce, the actress thanked followers for support in an Oct. 10 Instagram post, writing, "Every book starts with a dedication page, and this one's dedicated to you: my friends, family, and community."
The All American: Homecoming star replied in the comments section with a heart emoji, to which Tia wrote back, "I love you."
Cory also shut down cheating speculation after an Instagram user commented on an Oct. 3 pic of him tossing a baseball suggesting that he "cheated on her," to which the 42-year-old replied, "Lies!"
Tia had previously commented on the post with an emoji of a flexing arm.
And back in July, Cory praised Tia on her birthday writing on his July 6 post, "Wishing my beautiful wife a Happy Birthday you deserve the very best from this Planet, I've found the meaning of life because of you keep shining bright baby…Love you forever!!"