The Most Shocking Revelations From Danny Masterson's Rape Trial

How has the Church of Scientology factored into the charges against Danny Masterson?

Accuser and ex-girlfriend Christina B. (as she's being identified at trial) joined the Church of Scientology at Masterson's insistence a few months into their relationship, Mueller explained in his opening statement, and had dated him for about a year before he became "very controlling" and "aggressive sexually." She said she woke up on more than one occasion to find Masterson having sex with her. During one such instance in November 2001, she started screaming and tried to fight him off, then resorted to grabbing his hair—which was against a rule she said Masterson had about not touching his hair or face during sex—and he hit her in the face. When he climbed off her, she recalled he spit on her and called her "white trash."

Christina said she ultimately reported Masterson after a 2001 evening out that ended with her not remembering a thing until she woke up the next morning, at Masterson's house, in pain and bleeding from what felt to her like tearing in her rectal area. "She's alone, she's naked, she's confused," Mueller said. Christina said that when she asked Masterson what happened, he laughed and told her he'd had anal sex with her while she was unconscious.

"She was really traumatized by this," Mueller said, and reported it to her ethics officer at the Church of Scientology. The officer's husband was also a church chaplain, and he told Christina that she couldn't be raped by her "2D"—or "second dynamic," a term referring to a woman's husband or partner that Mueller promised would come up again later on.

Christina accepted that for a long time, Mueller said. She and Masterson broke up in March 2002, the DA continued, but still saw each other occasionally and had consensual sex on two occasions. She ultimately reported him to police in 2016 at the encouragement of her husband—who, after hearing his wife recount her experience, told her that what happened was rape.

A rep for Masterson told E! News in 2017, when the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed they were investigating sexual assault allegations (including a rape accusation by an unnamed ex-girlfriend) against him, that the Church of Scientology had said that the only demand the accuser made of the Church was to seek their help "to intervene so the breakup would not be permanent."