The Most Shocking Revelations From Danny Masterson's First Rape Trial

Watch : Danny Masterson Sentenced to 30 Years to Life in Prison

Content warning: This story discusses details of sexual assault and abuse.

When Danny Masterson—and his accusers—had their day in court last year, it ended in a mistrial, the jury deadlocked on whether or not the actor was guilty of three counts of forcible rape. He had pleaded not guilty on all counts.

After prosecutors tried him again this past spring, Masterson was found guilty of two counts of rape. The jury was unable to reach a verdict on the third count, the allegation that he sexually assaulted a former girlfriend, but the vote was reportedly 8-4 in favor of conviction.

Masterson didn't testify at either trial. His three accusers testified at both.

Previously free on $3.3 million bail, he was remanded to custody once he was convicted on May 31.

On Sept. 7, after Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Charlaine F. Olmedo rejected the defense's motion for a new trial, Masterson was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison. But through his lawyers, he maintains that he's innocent.