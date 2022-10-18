Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively Support 6-Year-Old Soccer Fan Battling Pre-Leukemia

Watch : Why Ryan Reynolds Is Ultimate Dad Goals!

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are on a mission to help save a young boy's life.

Ahead of the Oct. 18 match between the Wrexham Association Football Club—which the Deadpool actor co-owns—and the Blyth Spartans, Ryan shared a message to 6-year-old Spartans fan Leland, who is battling pre-Leukemia.

"I'm shooting a movie right now and I'm in New York," he began on the video, which was shared by a fan Twitter account Oct. 14, "and I heard a little bit about you and your story, and I know that you've been going through hell, and I just wanted to send you a little video and let you know that I'm thinking about you."

Ryan—who shares kids James, 7, Inez, 6, Betty, 3, and currently expecting a fourth child with Blake—said that he and the young soccer fan have a lot in common.

"I understand that you're six, my daughter's six as well, and I know that you love football," he continued. "That's one thing that you and I have in common in a big way. I also love football, although I would venture a bet that you know more about football than I do because I'm kind of new to it."