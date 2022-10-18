Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively Support 6-Year-Old Soccer Fan Battling Pre-Leukemia

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are on a mission to help save a young boy's life.
Ahead of the Oct. 18 match between the Wrexham Association Football Club—which the Deadpool actor co-owns—and the Blyth Spartans, Ryan shared a message to 6-year-old Spartans fan Leland, who is battling pre-Leukemia.
"I'm shooting a movie right now and I'm in New York," he began on the video, which was shared by a fan Twitter account Oct. 14, "and I heard a little bit about you and your story, and I know that you've been going through hell, and I just wanted to send you a little video and let you know that I'm thinking about you."
Ryan—who shares kids James, 7, Inez, 6, Betty, 3, and currently expecting a fourth child with Blake—said that he and the young soccer fan have a lot in common.
"I understand that you're six, my daughter's six as well, and I know that you love football," he continued. "That's one thing that you and I have in common in a big way. I also love football, although I would venture a bet that you know more about football than I do because I'm kind of new to it."
The Adam Project actor concluded his message to Leland by saying that he hopes to meet him in person "one of these days."
"I'm sending you all my love," he added, "not just from me but from the whole football community and my own family. Lots of love, Pal."
Leland was diagnosed with pre-Leukemia in September and is in urgent need of a bone marrow transplant. Since members of his family have unfortunately been unable to provide a match for the young boy, they are now asking the public for help.
Ryan followed up his video with an Oct. 18 tweet sharing a pair of U.K. organizations that help people find bone marrow matches.
Blake also got the word out there by sharing resources on becoming a bone marrow donor on her Instagram Stories.
"A simple at-home swab and you can see if you're a match to help this sweet guy out!" the Age of Adaline actress wrote Oct. 18. "If you don't match with him, there's likely someone else you could match with and change or save their life."