Drew Barrymore Praises Jonathan Scott for the "Dreamy" Way He Talks About Girlfriend Zooey Deschanel

Watch : What's Jonathan Scott & Zooey Deschanel's Couple Name?

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott are living a dream according to Drew Barrymore.

And the E.T. alum couldn't wait to tell Zooey exactly how she felt about their relationship during the Oct. 17 episode of The Drew Barrymore Show. "The way that your man speaks about you. The way he speaks about your family," the Never Been Kissed actress, who is working with Jonathan and Drew Scott on an upcoming episode of HGTV's Celebrity IOU, told Zooey. "'I've got to get home for dinner. I need to be there every night. This is what we do this is how we do it, my kids, my woman, our home, our family.'"

"Yeah he's so sweet," Zooey, 42—who shares kids Elsie, 7, and Charlie, 5—with her ex-husband Jacob Pechenik—said. "I'm very lucky. He's the best. And he has a great family too."

And when Drew added, "It's a dream," Zooey enthusiastically agreed.