Drew Barrymore Praises Jonathan Scott for the "Dreamy" Way He Talks About Girlfriend Zooey Deschanel

Drew Barrymore sat down with Zooey Deschanel on the Oct. 17 episode of her talk show and couldn't wait to tell the New Girl alum what her boyfriend, Jonathan Scott, had to say about her.

By Amy Lamare Oct 18, 2022 6:08 PMTags
Drew BarrymoreZooey DeschanelCelebritiesProperty Brothers
Watch: What's Jonathan Scott & Zooey Deschanel's Couple Name?

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott are living a dream according to Drew Barrymore.

And the E.T. alum couldn't wait to tell Zooey exactly how she felt about their relationship during the Oct. 17 episode of The Drew Barrymore Show"The way that your man speaks about you. The way he speaks about your family," the Never Been Kissed actress, who is working with Jonathan and Drew Scott on an upcoming episode of HGTV's Celebrity IOU, told Zooey. "'I've got to get home for dinner. I need to be there every night. This is what we do this is how we do it, my kids, my woman, our home, our family.'"

"Yeah he's so sweet," Zooey, 42—who shares kids Elsie, 7, and Charlie, 5—with her ex-husband Jacob Pechenik—said. "I'm very lucky. He's the best. And he has a great family too."

And when Drew added, "It's a dream," Zooey enthusiastically agreed.

 

 

photos
20 Fascinating Facts About Drew Barrymore

Jonathan and Zooey have been together for three years since sparking a romance while filming an August 2019 episode of Carpool Karaoke. "When you went to work that day," Drew asked Zooey, "did you know your whole life was going to change?"

"No I didn't. I just couldn't believe it He was just so nice," the New Girl star said. "I went to say hi to him because I hadn't met him before. He had messaged me on Instagram just saying ‘Oh I'm looking forward to meeting you.'"
 

"He's just the nicest person. People aren't that nice generally and he's just so nice," she added. "He goes over and fixes things at my parents' house." 

Watch the sweet interview moment above!

