Former NFL Player Antonio Dennard Dead at 32

The sports world is mourning the loss of a star.
Antonio Dennard, a former NFL player who played for the Green Bay Packers and New York Giants, was killed in a shooting outside of a bar in Pennsylvania on Oct. 16, authorities have confirmed. He was just 32 years old.
In a statement obtained by E! News on Oct. 18, Muhlenberg Township Police Department said that authorities were notified that a gunshot victim, identified as Dennard, arrived at a hospital in Reading after being wounded in an incident outside of a bar. He was pronounced dead at the hospital shortly thereafter.
Dennard, a Chicago native, played football at Langston University in Oklahoma before signing as a free agent by the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2012. He also had a stint as a cornerback with the New York Giants before joining the practice squad of the Green Bay Packers in 2014. Following his time in the NFL, he played for the Arizona Rattlers in the Indoor Football League from 2015 to 2017.
The athlete's former college coach, Brandon Roberts, paid tribute to Dennard's legacy in a Facebook post, per The Independent.
"I would talk to the NFL Scouts about how great of a person you were and how much of a stand-up kid you were," he wrote. "I remember us sitting in the meeting room talking to the 49ers, Jets, Jaguars, Packers and Eagles. I know today you have received your wings, RIP."
Police are still investigating the incident and are asking any witnesses to come forward with details regarding the shooting.