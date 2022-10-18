Odette Annable Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby Girl With Husband Dave Annable

Watch : Tyler Henry Finds a Ghost in Dave & Odette Annable's House

Odette Annable and husband Dave Annable have welcomed their rainbow baby.

The Cloverfield actress announced on social media that she gave birth to a daughter, sharing a first look at the newest addition to their family.

"Please give a warm welcome to the little lady that has completed our family and stolen all of our hearts," she captioned an Oct. 17 Instagram picture of her nursing her newborn in the hospital bed. "Andersen Lee Annable, but we call her Andi. #AndiAnnable."

Odette—who also shares daughter Charlie, 7, with Dave—revealed that Andi was born "fast and furious in about 2 hours" on Oct. 13 and alluded to having an interesting birth story that she said she'll share "another day."

"For now, we will keep drowning in your sweetness and soaking up every bit of this beautiful time in our lives," she added. "If you were wondering, yes, Charlie is obsessed and yes, she thinks she is only HER baby ;) Love you all."