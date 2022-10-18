Sarah Michelle Gellar Pens Emotional Message to Selma Blair After Her DWTS Exit

This level of friendship gets a 10.
After Selma Blair's emotional exit from Dancing With the Stars, Sarah Michelle Gellar honored her with a tribute.
"Long before @dancingwiththestars I knew you were a ten, and now the world knows," the actress, 45, wrote on Instagram Oct. 17. "Selma I've never been so proud of you (and I'm often proud of you) You make the rest of us believe that we can do anything. That we can never give up."
Gellar—who starred alongside Blair in the 1999 movie Cruel Intentions—also expressed her appreciation for Blair's dance partner Sasha Farber.
"And a special thank you to @sashafarber1 for making this experience what it has been for James- pure joy," she continued. "I will miss getting to watch the happiness radiate from Selma each week as she stepped on stage with you. Thank you for that gift."
And as Gellar noted to Blair at the end of her message, "Your love and friendship is the greatest gift. I love you Blair."
After reading her message, the Legally Blonde star, 50, thanked the Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum—who rooted for her both in the ballroom and from afar—and her fans for cheering her on this season.
"My heart and soul of all great things…. Always you Smg," Blair wrote to Gellar in the comments. "The way you show up for me. The way this @dancingwiththestars experience with @sashafarber1 and all of the cast…. Has rallied with true grit and JOY and determination has inspired me more than I can process. I have been so fortunate to be loved by you. And now I have had the extreme elation and grace of dancing on a ballroom floor, and being lifted and carried by my loves. And the public. It is a gift I will cherish forever. I love you so dearly. Thank you for being by my side on another journey. Here's to many more. I love you. Thank you."
During the Oct. 17 episode of Dancing With the Stars, Blair, who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2018, told Farber she was bowing out from the competition.
"You know I've been monitored and in touch with my doctors this whole process," she shared. "I had these MRIs. The results came back and it just all adds up to that I can't go on with the competition. I pushed as far as I could."
The Sweetest Thing actress then spoke about the toll the competition took on her body. "With a chronic illness, you do have special considerations," she said. "And my body is definitely taking a hit. It's way too much for the safety of my bones. There's just intensive bone trauma and inflammation among rips and tears, so I could do extensive damage that of course I do not want."
However, she said she wanted to have "a last beautiful dance" with Farber—and that's exactly what she did. After performing a waltz to "What the World Needs Now," they received a standing ovation from the audience and their fellow stars, many of whom had tears in their eyes, and received 10s across the board.
"Tonight Was the perfect night!!!" Farber wrote on Instagram. "Thank you @selmablair for everything you have given me and the world!"