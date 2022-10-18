Sarah Michelle Gellar Pens Emotional Message to Selma Blair After Her DWTS Exit

Watch : See Sarah Michelle Gellar Support BFF Selma Blair on DWTS

This level of friendship gets a 10.

After Selma Blair's emotional exit from Dancing With the Stars, Sarah Michelle Gellar honored her with a tribute.

"Long before @dancingwiththestars I knew you were a ten, and now the world knows," the actress, 45, wrote on Instagram Oct. 17. "Selma I've never been so proud of you (and I'm often proud of you) You make the rest of us believe that we can do anything. That we can never give up."

Gellar—who starred alongside Blair in the 1999 movie Cruel Intentions—also expressed her appreciation for Blair's dance partner Sasha Farber.

"And a special thank you to @sashafarber1 for making this experience what it has been for James- pure joy," she continued. "I will miss getting to watch the happiness radiate from Selma each week as she stepped on stage with you. Thank you for that gift."

And as Gellar noted to Blair at the end of her message, "Your love and friendship is the greatest gift. I love you Blair."