These Lululemon Holiday Gift Picks for Her Show How Fun It Is To Run, No Sleigh Needed

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
It is never too early to start your holiday shopping. Planning ahead and spreading out your spending is a smart way to go. Now that you are in a holiday state of mind, what are you going to buy? Well, you can never go wrong with Lululemon. The brand always delivers with supremely comfortable fabric, flattering silhouettes, and styles that move with you. Whether you love working out or hanging out, Lululemon comes through. Always.
Warning: shop at your own risk. These Lululemon gift picks for her are so good that you will want to buy some styles for yourself.
Lululemon Holiday Gifts for Her
Lululemon Everywhere Fleece Belt Bag
Stop what you're doing and buy this bag. This is the ultimate It Girl bag and it's almost always sold out. Get it while you can.
Lululemon Modular Phone Crossbody Bag
If you love that fleece belt bag, you're going to love this modular crossbody bag. It comes in three fuzzy colorways, but if fleece isn't your thing, it also comes in black and white water-repellent fabric.
Lululemon Down for It All Jacket
Are you shopping for a running enthusiast? If you are, she needs this jacket for the cold weather. It's insulated, stretchy, and best of all, it doesn't restrict your movement. This purple is lovely, but it's not your only great choice. This jacket also comes in black, burgundy, and red.
Lululemon Base Pace High-Rise Running Tight 28-Inch Brushed Nulux
These sweat-wicking leggings are perfect for your next workout. Ditch those constricting leggings you used to wear. These are lightweight and they have an incomparable fit. This inclusive style is available in sizes ranging from 0 to 20. They come in six colorways, including solids and prints.
Lululemon Swiftly Tech Long Sleeve Shirt 2.0 Race Length
Skip the chafing with these seamlessly constructed, long sleeve top. Go ahead and get sweaty. This fabric is comfortable, no matter how much you're moving. This top comes in 22 stunning colorways, ranging from bright to neutral.
Lululemon Down for It All Vest
Here's another great option for a cold weather run. This vest is insulated, warm, stretchy, and it makes it easy to move freely. There are four colors to choose from.
Lululemon Quilted Grid Tote Bag 26L
If you love a puffer, don't stop at the coats. You need this puffer bag in your life this winter. THis quilted bag is water-repellent and it provides ample storage space. It comes in three additional colorways.
Lululemon It's Rulu Run Cropped Half Zip
You're going to want one of these half zips in ever color. This fabric is soft, warm, and great for working out or lounging around.
If you're looking for more great gifts, you can get 61 pairs of earrings for $20 from Amazon, plus more top-rated presents.