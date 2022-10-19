We Want Something Just Like Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin's Casual Beach Outing

Watch : Why Dakota Johnson & Chris Martin Protect Their Romance

Even a superhero needs some TLC.

On a break from filming her Marvel movie Madame Web, Dakota Johnson hit a Massachusetts beach for a sweet stroll with boyfriend Chris Martin.

For their casual outing, the actress layered up in a white tank, cream sweatshirt and gray sweatpants. Meanwhile, he matched her chill vibe, dressing in blue sweatpants and a light blue shirt, which featured an outline of a bear. To complete the look, Chris donned a navy hat that read "Love," a nod to the non-profit Love Button which promotes global wellness.

The couple were also joined by a special guest: Dakota's dog Zeppelin.

This outing comes two weeks after Coldplay postponed their Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo concerts until early 2023 as Chris recovered from a "serious lung infection."

"We're working as fast as possible to lock in the new dates and will follow up with more information in the next few days," Coldplay shared on Instagram Oct. 4. "We're so grateful for your understanding at this challenging time where we need to prioritize Chris' health."