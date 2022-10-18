Heidi Klum Celebrates Reaching 10 Million Instagram Followers By Eating Cake In Lingerie

Just days after sharing clips from a racy photo shoot with her 18-year-old daughter Leni, Heidi Klum posted yet another lingerie moment to mark a major social media milestone.

By Ashley Joy Parker Oct 18, 2022 7:27 PMTags
Heidi KlumFoodCelebritiesUnderwearE! Insider
Watch: Heidi Klum Shares Wellness SECRETS for a Better Body

Heidi Klum proved her latest career milestone is just icing on the cake—literally.

Never one to shy away from showing skin, the America's Got Talent judge celebrated hitting 10 million Instagram followers by stripping down to her underwear and enjoying some cake in bed, naturally.

In a video montage, set to the iconic Golden Girls theme song, "Thank You For Being a Friend," Heidi is seen laying on her sheets wearing a racy red lingerie set, complete with a matching robe and rose in her hair. After showing off a colorful multi-layered cake, Heidi digs into the frosted creation with a spoon, revealing the chocolate inside, which she proceeds to devour.

"10 Million. Thank you !!!!!!!," she captioned the Oct. 16 post. "This Cake is for you, but i will eat it."

This is hardly the first time Heidi, 49, has indulged in some sexy bedtime desserts to the delight of her fans. In November 2021, the supermodel shared a steamy Instagram pic of herself lying in bed wearing nothing but a bra with a plate of pie covering her bare crotch.

photos
Heidi Klum's Best Looks

Teasing her followers, she added the tongue in cheek caption, "Oh! My! Yummy Pie!"

Instagram

Trending Stories

1

Jana Kramer Says Mike Caussin Cheated on Her With More Than 13 Women

2

Here's Why Selma Blair Is Leaving Dancing With the Stars

3

Jason Sudeikis & Olivia Wilde Respond to Former Nanny's Allegations

Heidi's delicious social media milestone comes days after she nearly broke the Internet when she shared a behind-the-scenes video from a new Intimissimi lingerie campaign shoot, which also starred her 18-year-old daughter Leni Klum. In the eyebrow-raising clip, the duo are seen laughing, kissing and dancing in lacy bras and panties between photo takes.

A girl knows how to get attention!

 

 

Sign up for E! Insider! Unlock exclusive content, custom alerts & more!

Trending Stories

1

Jana Kramer Says Mike Caussin Cheated on Her With More Than 13 Women

2

Here's Why Selma Blair Is Leaving Dancing With the Stars

3

Jason Sudeikis & Olivia Wilde Respond to Former Nanny's Allegations

4

Billy Ray Cyrus Seemingly Confirms Engagement to Firerose

5

Former NFL Player Antonio Dennard Dead at 32