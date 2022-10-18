The Bachelorette's Kaitlyn Bristowe Shares Wedding Updates and Thoughtful Gift Picks

We interviewed Kaitlyn Bristowe because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Kaitlyn is a paid spokesperson for Amazon Handmade. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Will you accept this wedding gift? The Bachelor franchise viewers have been eagerly waiting for Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick's nuptials ever since Jason asked her out during a 2019 episode of her podcast Off the Vine. They got engaged in 2021 and they're currently in wedding planning mode. As the details come together, Kaitlyn has been working with Amazon Handmade to curate a wedding-themed collection, with customizable products from small businesses.
In an exclusive E! interview, Kaitlyn explained, "I love Amazon Handmade. I appreciate the convenience of Amazon along with the nice feeling of supporting these up-and-coming businesses." The Dancing With the Stars winner elaborated, "I love being able to use my platform to shine a light on small businesses and artisans around the world. It's just been incredible, especially when it comes to the wedding planning."
Kaitlyn said, "Amazon Handmade is great to help you make everything really personalized and special. I was very excited when they asked me to do three collections. There are so many different things to choose from whether it's for a bachelorette party, a bridal shower, wedding day favors, or gifts. There's something for everyone." Kaitlyn's picks cover the spectrum of wedding events, including a floppy hat for the honeymoon, a mason jar vase for a wedding favor, a personalized sweatshirt for post-event lounging, and some timeless jewelry.
E!: What has it been like making so many decisions as your wedding comes together?
KB: Honestly, the hardest part has been just finding a date. We had one and we were so set on it, but then it fell through. I think we might have actually landed on one, but I'm not gonna say it yet again because I don't want to jinx it.
E!: How has Jason been handling the wedding planning?
KB: Neither of us are the most helpful right now. We need the venue and date first. We are both kind of stressed out, to be honest with you. Now that we think a venue is going to work out, it will be more real, exciting, and easier to plan. He's a very good planner, in general. He's an organized person and he enjoys the financial aspects, like creating a budget. He's very helpful in that way.
Kaitlyn Bristowe's Amazon Handmade Wedding Picks
Dust and Things Personalized Wooden Wine Box
"This was definitely the easiest item to pick. When I saw it, I immediately thought, ‘Well, this is fitting.' It's just the perfect item and I actually have mine in my kitchen. It's a really cute item that you could add to your bar cart. It's customizable and engraving it just adds a perfect, special, personalized touch. It makes such a special gift and helps you remember your big day. We have the bottle of wine from when we got engaged in this right now."
The White Invite Custom Floppy Beach Hat
"It's a great honeymoon hat. We're actually going to a couple of weddings in Mexico and I'm gonna bring it there. It is cute and it's important to protect your face from the sun. I'm all about a big floppy hat. You don't have to be by a beach or anything to wear it. You can wear it for a pool day or outside hanging with friends. It's just so cute. But, yes, definitely for the honeymoon."
MignonandMignon Custom Gold Bar Necklace
"I love these. I enjoy that these are handmade. I love that you can put whatever you want on them and personalize them. Get one for yourself or as a gift. I love accessorizing and adding these to my style."
MJLuLu Geometric White Simulated Howlite Half Moon Post Earrings
"I love the geometric earrings. They are half-moon earrings and I love what they add to my personal style. These are a favorite."
Faire de la Mode 14k Gold Dainty CZ Choker Necklace
"I'm a really big fan of mixed metal. I love wearing a little silver choker with a long, gold necklace. I'm very into that right now, and you can dress it up or down. I'm from Edmonton, Alberta. I'm in an Oilers hockey t-shirt right now with gold jewelry on."
This choker comes in gold, rose gold, and silver
The White Invite Personalized Bridesmaid Robes
"Who doesn't want to hang out with your bridesmaids getting ready in comfy silk robes? Any time I get my hair and makeup done, I'm always in a little, silk robe because you don't have to put anything on over your head and ruin your makeup. It's comfy, it's cute, and it looks so fun to have all these photos. You can get an expensive one online or get this one. It's affordable and you can support a small business."
The White Invite Champagne Flutes
"I just feel like everyone has a tumbler, you know what I mean? Whether it's coffee or your protein shake or whatever, but nobody has champagne flute tumblers. These are so chic and cute. And, again, if you're going to a shower or a pool party or a friend's birthday, or you're going on one of those pedal tours in Nashville, these champagne tumblers are perfect for anything."
Bridesmaid Makeup Bag
"It's so cute and I have all my lip gloss in mine right now. I'm always organizing my makeup into little bags, so when I saw this, I thought it was perfect."
Up2ournecksinfabric LLC Future Mrs Sweatshirt
"Everyone has that Mrs. sweatshirt. This one is a little different with the text at the wrist. It's also so soft too. I love anything personalized and I love that you can put text near the same hand as your ring finger. It looks adorable in person and in photos. The fabric is so soft too."
Future Mrs Slouchy Tee Shirt
"I'm picky. I'm really picky about what many people may think is just a basic t-shirt. I had high hopes for this shirt and it did not disappoint. It's so soft. It fits perfectly and it's the comfiest."
Viva's Flower Shop
"I like these for favors. These little jars can work with anyone's style and look cute. Right now, I have one in my living room with flowers. It's a beautiful vase. I got two compliments on it already and one of those was from my dad."
Personalized Wedding Welcome Sign
"The wedding vibe we are going for is over-the-top fancy, but at the same time, we want buffalo chicken wings. There will be some rustic touches, so I think we will have a mix of different personalized touches. It's the small personal things you always remember at a wedding. This sign is one of those memorable touches that makes the event special."
If you're looking for more celeb-inspired Amazon shopping, Brenda Song shared her wedding must-haves with E! shoppers.